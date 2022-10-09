Spitfires win first road game of the season

The Windsor Spitfires beat the Saginaw Spirit on the road on Saturday.

The Spits opened up the scoring with a short-handed goal by Oliver Peer, but the Spirit would fire back with two goals.

In the second period, Windsor would score 39 seconds in, to tie it up at 2.

About 3 minutes later they would take the lead once again, but the Spirit would score 10 minutes later to tie it up once more.

Matthew Maggio would score a minute and a half after that to take the lead and make it 4-3 Spitfires in the second period.

Alex Christopoulos scored the game-winning goal two minutes into the third period.

The Spirit tried to make a comeback in the third period with a goal almost halfway into the third period, but the Spits held on to make the final score 5-4.

The Spitfires are back in action on Monday, October 10 to face the Soo Greyhounds.

Puck drop is at 2:05 p.m.

