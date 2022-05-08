Spitfires win Game 1 against Rangers

The Windsor Spitfires won Game 1 of the playoff series at home on Saturday, May 7 against the Kitchener Rangers.

Kitchener started off strong, scoring in the first period.

The Spitfires would come back in the second period with three goals of their own.

With 5 minutes left in the second, the Rangers would score to make it 3-2

The third period saw three goals each from both teams making the final score 6-5 Spitfires.

The Spitfires get back in action on Sunday, May 8 against the Kitchener Rangers for Game 2 of the playoff series.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.