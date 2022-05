Matthew Maggio scored three goals to lead the Windsor Spitfires to a 7-2 win over Flint at the WFCU Centre Monday night.

The win evened the OHL Western Conference Final at 1-1.

Will Cuylle added two goals for the Spitfires and Wyatt Johnston had three assists.

Matt Onuska made 37 saves.

The Spits lost the series opener 4-3 Saturday night.

Game 3 in the series goes Wednesday night in Flint.