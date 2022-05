The Windsor Spitfires won game 4 of the OHL's Western Conference finals on Friday, May 27, to tie the series 2-2 against the Flint Firebirds.

In the first period the Spitfires took the lead 3-0.

The Firebirds looked to make a come back in the second period and scored two goals.

Matthew Maggio scored one more at the end of the third period to make the final score 4-2, Spits.

The Spitfires get back in action on Sunday, May 29 at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.