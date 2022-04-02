Spitfires win ninth game in a row

The Windsor Spitfires win their ninth game in a row after beating the Kitchener Rangers on the road.

Windsor took the lead in the first period, scoring two goals, but the Rangers came back to tie it at 2-2.

The second period saw both teams score one each, to tie it again at 3-3.

Will Cuylle and Pasquale Zito scored the last two goals in the third to make the final 5-3 Spits.

The Spitfires get back in action on Saturday April 2, to face the Owen Sound Attack.

Puck drops at 7:30pm, with the AM800 Pre game show set for 7:15pm.