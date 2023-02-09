Spitfires win sixth straight game with 5-4 overtime victory against the Greyhounds

The streak continues for the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spits see their sixth straight win after a 5-4 overtime victory against the Soo Greyhounds.

In the first, the Soo had the first goal of the night. Windsor was quick to tie up the game by captain Matthew Maggio. The goal is Maggio's 41st of the season where he continues to lead in the league for most points at 84 and most goals. The Greyhounds got two back-to-back goals for a 3-1 lead.

Spitfires' Noah Morneau was able to score to get closer to the Soo. Windsor's Ryan Abraham tied the game up before the end of the period on a powerplay. Abraham returned to the ice during Wednesday night's game. He had been off since November 25 due to an upper body injury.

In the second period, 18 seconds in Windsor's Jacob Maillet's goal helped the Spits get their first lead of the game with the only goal of the period.

In the third, the Soo scored with less than three minutes left in the period to tie the game up.

In overtime, Rodwin Dionicio scored for Windsor, giving the Spits a 5-4 win over the Soo.

Windsor will have one day of rest before travelling to Saginaw to take on the Spirit on Saturday evening.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

