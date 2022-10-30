Spitfires' win streak comes to an end

The Windsor Spitfires' four-game win streak comes to an end after falling to the Erie Otters on Saturday night.

Windsor would open up the scoring in the first period with a goal from Thomas Johnston and would follow up with another goal from Oliver Peer.

Erie would come back with a goal of their own to make the score 2-1 in the first period.

In the second period, Spitfire right winger Matthew Maggio would score just 55 seconds in, but the Otters would later score four unanswered goals, giving them a 5-3 lead.

The final score was 7-3 Otters.

This is Windsor's first loss in regulation this season.

The Spits are back in action against the Sarnia Sting on Thursday, November 3.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.