Spitfires win streak comes to end with 7-1 loss in Sarnia

The Windsor Spitfires win streak comes to end as they got demolished 7-1 in Sarnia against the Sting.

The Spits are coming off three straight wins, including a 5-2 win over the Saginaw Spirit on Wednesday night.

Sarnia scored the first two goals of the game to give themselves the lead.

In the second, another goal for Sarnia to pull away further with a 3-0 lead over Windsor. Two more goals for the Sting less than 15 seconds apart give them a 5-0 lead, before another goal, ending the period 6-0.

In the third, Windsor gets their first and only goal of the night by Matthew Maggio. The Sting scored once more to end the game 7-1 for Sarnia.

The Spits will have one day of rest before returning back home to Windsor to take on the Flint Firebirds.

Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre, with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 3:50 p.m.

