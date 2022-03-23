Spitfires win streak hits four with high scoring victory over Rangers

The Windsor Spitfires scored early and often on Wednesday night as they beat the Kitchener Rangers 7-5 at the W-F-C-U Centre to run their current winning streak to four games.

Matthew Maggio, Daniel D'Amico and Michael Renwick each scored two goals, while OHL scoring leader Wyatt Johnston added a pair of assists to move to 104 points in 57 games played this season.

The win moved Windsor to top spot in the Western Conference, three points up on the London Knights and a point up on the Flint Firebirds with a game in hand.

They've got a record of 35-16-3-3 on the season.

A quick turnaround for the Spits, as they're back in action tomorrow night at home against Saginaw with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.