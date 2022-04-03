Spitfires win tenth game in a row, beating Owen Sound Attack

The Windsor Spitfires picked up their tenth win in a row, beating the Owen Sound Attack.

The Spitfires took the lead early on, scoring two powerplay goals in the first period.

Owen Sound scored later on in the first and tied it up early in the second, making it 2-2, but the Spitfires fired back with three more goals.

The third period saw a goal each from both teams.

The final score was 6-3, Windsor.

The Spitfires look to keep the momentum going at home at the WFCU Centre, in a game against the Guelph Storm on Thursday.

Puck drop is set for 7:30pm with the AM800 pre game show set for 7:15pm.