Spitfires win third straight downing Storm Thursday night at home

Make it three wins in a row for the Windsor Spitfires who downed the Guelph Storm 5-2 at home Thursday night.

Windsor's Wyatt Johnston continues to be red hot putting up a goal and two assists bringing his point total on the season to 68 putting him tied for second in the league.

The Spitfires also got goals from Jacob Maillet, Andrew Perrott, Daniel D'Amico and Ethan Miedema.

Xavier Medina was solid between the pipes for Windsor as well stopping 26 of 28 shots he faced.

A quick turnaround for the Spitfires as they hit the road to take on the London Knights Friday night.

Puck drops at 7pm with the AM800 pre-game show at 6:45pm.