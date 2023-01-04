Spitfires win third straight game over Saginaw Spirit

The Spitfires won their third game in a row with a 5-2 victory over the Saginaw Spirit.

In the first period, forward Brett Harrison got the first goal of the night for Windsor.

This is Harrison's first goal as a Spitfire after he was traded from the Oshawa Generals in exchange for draft picks on Tuesday. Windsor had the only goal in the first, leading 1-0.

In the second, another goal by Windsor to pull away from the Spirit with a goal by Liam Greentree, bringing the scoreboard to 2-0. Saginaw scored two back-to-back goals to tie the game up 2-2.

In the third, Windsor pulls away with a goal by Oliver Peer to give the Spits the lead once again. Another goal for Windsor by AJ Spellacy, assisted by Michael Renwick and Jacob Holmes.

This was Holmes first game as a Spitfire after he was also traded from the Sudbury Wolves in exchange for draft picks.

Matthew Maggio got his first goal of the night with an empty netter to secure a 5-2 win over the Spirit.

Windsor will have one day of rest before travelling to Sarnia to take on the Sting on Friday evening.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 6:50 p.m.

.