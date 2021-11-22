Spitfires win wild one 7-6 in shootout over Firebirds

The Windsor Spitfires rallied numerous times on Sunday evening, in a 7-6 shootout win over the Flint Firebirds.

After captain Will Cuylle tied the game 1-1 early in the second period, the Firebirds would score four straight goals to go up 5-1.

Cuylle managed to get on the board again, but Flint answered back just as quick take a 6-2 lead and chase Spitfires goaltender Matt Tovell in favour of Kyle Downey.

With just 14 seconds left in the 2nd, Wyatt Johnston scored to cut the deficit to 6-3 heading to the 3rd period.

Cuylle completed the hat trick early in the 3rd making it 6-4, before a pair of Kyle McDonald goals forced overtime.

The extra frame solved nothing, so it was off the shootout where Downey shut down both shooters he faced while Johnston and Daniel D'Amico both scored to cement the 7-6 shootout win for Windsor.

The Spitfires are next in action on Wednesday, when they host the London Knights at the WFCU Centre beginning at 7:30 p.m.