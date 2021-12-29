Spitfires winning streak snapped in 6-3 loss to Rangers

The Windsor Spitfires got out to an early lead Tuesday night against the Kitchener Rangers, but couldn’t finish the job in a 6-3 losing effort on the road.

In the first period, it took Windsor just 23 seconds to get on the board when Pasquale Zito slapped it in off the side boards for his 10th on the season.

Just under seven minutes later Kitchener tied it at 1-1, but less than four minutes later Wyatt Johnston scored his team leading 18th goal of the season to give the Spitfires a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

In the 2nd period, just five minutes in the Rangers tied the game 2-2, but once again the Spitfires came roaring back a few minutes later when Kyle McDonald scored his 17th goal to give Windsor a 3-2 lead.

But it didn't last long, as the Rangers would tie the game up 3-3 just two and a half minutes later and then scored three consecutive goals in the 2nd and 3rd en route to the 6-3 final.

The Spitfires are back in action on December 30 when they travel to Guelph to take on Storm.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show going at 6:45 p.m.