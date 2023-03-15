Spitfires wins 6-5 in overtime against Saginaw; Windsor's captain Matthew Maggio hits 50 goals

A win for the Windsor Spitfires, as well as a huge milestone moment for captain Matthew Maggio.

The Spits won 6-5 in overtime at home against the Saginaw Spirit on Wednesday evening.

The night was full of celebration for the win itself, but also for Windsor's Maggio, who hit 50 goals this season.

This is the first time since Steve Ott in the 2000-2001 season that a Spitfire has hit 50 goals.

In the first period, the Spitfires had the first goal of the night with an unassisted goal by Oliver Peer. Saginaw scored with a handful of minutes left to tie the game up.

In the second, the Spirit scored less than one minute into the period. Windsor was quick to tie the game back up with a second goal by Peer, assisted by Alex Christopoulos and Shane Wright. Spitfires' Aidan Castle scored to give Windsor the lead once more, assisted by Anthony Cristoforo. Saginaw was able to score on a powerplay to tie the game back up at 3-3.

The Spitfires are quick to take the lead back with a huge goal by captain Matthew Maggio, assisted by Jacob Maillet and Brett Harrison.

In the third period, Saginaw scored to tie the game up. Once again, the Spits won't fall behind as Alex Christopoulos scored a goal, assisted by Aidan Castle and another assist by Shane Wright, to take back the lead 5-4. On a powerplay, the Spirit scored again to tie the game back up and force overtime.

In overtime, Windsor's Jacob Maillet scored a goal less than a minute in, assisted by Nicholas DeAngelis, to give the Spitfires the win.

The Spitfires will have one day of rest before they travel to Sault Ste. Marie to play the Soo Greyhounds back-to-back nights.

Puck drop on Friday evening is set for 7:07 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell gets underway at 6:50 p.m.