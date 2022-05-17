Spitfires’ Wyatt Johnston named OHL Player of the Week

Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires has been named the Ontario Hockey League's player of the week.

The Dallas Stars' 1st rounder scored four goals and had 10 points in three games as the Spitfires eliminated the Kitchener Rangers in five games in their playoff series.

A 19-year-old native of Toronto, Johnston claimed the Eddie Powers Trophy as the OHL’s top scorer during the regular season, recording 124 points (46-78-124) over 68 games.

He was also voted the Western Conference’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Sportsmanlike Player.

The Spitfires will face the Flint Firebirds in the Western Conference final starting Saturday night at the WFCU Centre.