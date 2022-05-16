Spits and Firebirds to face off in Western Conference final

The Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference final between the Windsor Spitfires and Flint Firebirds will open this weekend.

The OHL has announced the schedule for the best-of-7 series, with Games 1 and 2 being held at the WFCU Centre this Saturday, and next Monday night.

The series then shifts to Michigan for Games 3 and 4 next Wednesday.

The West Division rivals faced each other eight times during the regular season, with Windsor winning seven of those meetings.

The Western Conference Champion receives the Wayne Gretzky Trophy named in honour of the Hockey Hall of Fame member who played for the Soo Greyhounds in 1977-78.

You can catch all of the action on AM800 with the voice of the Spitfires, Steve Bell.

The full Western Conference final series schedule:

Game 1, Sat., May 21 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 2, Mon., May 23 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 3, Wed., May 25 at Flint, 7:00pm

Game 4, Fri., May 27 at Flint, 7:00pm

Game 5, Sun., May 29 at Windsor, 7:05pm*

Game 6, Tues., May 31 at Flint, 7:00pm*

Game 7, Wed., June 1 at Windsor, 7:05pm*