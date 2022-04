A great start to the playoffs for the Windsor Spitfires.

Windsor defeated the Sarnia Sting 3-0 in Game 1 of their opening round playoff series, controlling play from start to finish.

Alex Christopoulos, James Jodoin, and Andrew Perrot were the goal scorers in the win for the Spits.

Windsor outshot Sarnia 28-11 overall in the game.

Game 2 goes Saturday night at the WFCU Centre.

All the action can be heard on AM800.