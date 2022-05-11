Spits dominant in Game 3 win over Rangers

A strong bounce back by the Windsor Spitfires.

After dropping Game 2 on Sunday, Wyatt Johnston scored twice and added two assists to lead the Spitfires to a 6-2 win over the Rangers in Kitchener last night.

After Kitchener opened the scoring early in the 1st period, Windsor scored six straight goals to put the game out of reach.

The Spitfires outshot the Rangers 47-29 overall in the game.

Will Cuylle and Matthew Maggio each added a goal and an assist as well for the Spits, who now lead the series 2-1.

Game 4 goes Thursday night in Kitchener.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.