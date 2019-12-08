Spits End Three-Game Slide With a Win in Saginaw

Kari Piiroinen had a 23-save performance as Windsor blanked the Spirit 3-0 in Saginaw Saturday night.

Will Cuylle, Kyle McDonald and Connor Corcoran supplied the offence for the Spitfires, who end a three-game losing streak with the win.

Marshall Frappier stopped 29 shots in net for Saginaw.

The victory has Windsor sitting first in the West Division, just one point ahead of Saginaw and Flint.

The Spitfires next game is December 12th at home to Saginaw.

AM800 will have the broadcast from the WFCU Center beginning at 6:30pm.