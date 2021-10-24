Spits fall 5-1 to Owen Sound

Another tough loss on the road for the Windsor Spitfires, falling 5-1 to Attack in Owen Sound Saturday.

Pasquale Zito's fourth of the season was the lone marker for the Spitfires.

Windsor out shot the Attack 50-29 in the loss.

It's the second loss in a row for the Spitfires, who still sit in second place in the OHL's West Division.

The Spitfires return to the WFCU Centre to face the Guelph Storm this week.

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The AM800 pre game show gets underway at 7:15 p.m.