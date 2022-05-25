Spits fizzle after strong start in Game 3 loss to Firebirds

The Windsor Spitfires now trail the Western Conference finals by a game, following a 6-3 loss to the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday night in Game 3.

Things started out well for the Spitfires, with Daniel D'Amico opening the scoring just before the seven minute mark of the 1st period, and they'd take a 3-0 lead with five minutes to play.

Then the Firebirds got on the board late with a shorthanded goal, so Windsor took a 3-1 lead to the 1st intermission.

It was all Flint in the 2nd period, as they outshot the Spitfires 22-9 and scored three straight goals, to take a 4-3 lead after two periods of play.

Windsor came out with a purpose in the 3rd, outshooting the Firebirds 16-8, but couldn't solve goaltender Luke Cavallin before the Firebirds added a pair of late empty netters for the 6-3 final.

Overall shots in the game were 45-40 for Flint, who went 1-for-3 on the powerplay while the Spitfires went 0-for-4.

Last night was just the second time all playoffs that Windsor forward Wyatt Johnston failed to register a point.

Game 4 goes Friday night in Flint, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.