Spits head into playoff season with high morale, OHL award winning player

With the beginning of OHL playoffs right around the corner, teams across Ontario are gearing up to fight for the top spot in the league.

The Windsor Spitfires are heading into playoff season with high morale and an OHL regular season award-winner, despite a two game losing streak.

They won 13 games straight before the losses and are sitting at the number one spot in the Western Conference.

General Manager Bill Bowler says despite a great regular season, playoff games can always go any way.

“I really believe there’s a lot of parity in the conference, and anyone can win it," he began. "So our coaches and players will be prepared, and you know, [the Sarnia Sting] have a few dynamic players with strong goaltending as well, so we’re going to have a real good test here in the first round.”

Bowler adds, one of the main concerns is keeping the team healthy during another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like anything, you need some good fortune, you’ve got to remain healthy. With what’s going on with COVID, and illnesses and sicknesses, that’s a real factor. So, I think the healthier team will come out on top. Somehow, some way, I’d like to remain healthy if we have any control over that," Bowler said.

Bowler says the series schedule looks to be favourable for the spits.

“We like our schedule. Dylan Seca and the Sarnia Sting and I found a way to make it work, but like I said a lot of it is out of your control, and for us, it seems like a good schedule for both teams.”

Adding to the high morale, Spitfires Centre and Dallas Stars prospect Wyatt Johnston has won the OHL Top Scorer Award. He’s claimed the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy with 124 points including 46 goals and 78 assists in 68 games.

The Spits are heading into their first playoff game on Thursday, April 21 at the WFCU Centre versus the Sarnia Sting.

