Spits head out on the road looking to keep hot streak rolling

The Windsor Spitfires kick off a five game road trip tonight in Barrie, looking to continue their red hot play of late.

Windsor is currently riding a five-game winning streak after doubling up the Erie Otters 6-3 on Thursday night.

The Colts are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa 67s on Thursday.

The Spitfires remain third overall in the Ontario Hockey League entering Saturday night, with a record of 27-9-3-1, and continue to lead their conference and division as well.

Captain Matthew Maggio is leading the way offensively for the Spits, with 31 goals and 27 assists in 38 games played so far this season.

Puck drop at Sadlon Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show will get underway at 7:15 p.m.