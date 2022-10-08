Spits hit the road to battle Spirit in Saginaw

The Windsor Spitfires are hitting the road for the first time this season, but not heading too far, as the team travels to Saginaw to battle the Spirit tonight.

The Spitfires are coming off their first win of the young season on Thursday night, when they beat the Sudbury Wolves 5-4.

Windsor will get a boost from the return of overage forward Matthew Maggio, who was returned to the club by the New York Islanders on Friday.

The Tecumseh native had 85 points in 66 games for the Spits last season.

Last year's OHL Most Outstanding Player, Wyatt Johnston, still remains with the Dallas Stars after their latest round of cuts.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.