Spits hold steady at #8 in CHL rankings ahead of regular season opener

The latest Kia CHL Top-10 rankings have the Windsor Spitfires holding steady at #8 ahead of their regular season opener.

1. Edmonton Oil Kings

2. Quebec Remparts

3. Acadie-Bathurst Titan

4. Kingston Frontenacs

5. Barrie Colts

6. Winnipeg ICE

7. Charlottetown Islanders

8. Windsor Spitfires

9. Saint John Sea Dogs

10. Portland Winterhawks

Windsor cracked the pre-season rankings in the same spot a week ago.

The Spits are one of three OHL teams to make the rankings, alongside the Barrie Colts and Kingston Frontenacs.

Windsor returns recent NHL draft picks Will Cullye, Wyatt Johnston, Jean-Luc Foudy and Pasquale Zito to along with new head coach Marc Savard as some reasons for optimism heading into the year.

The Spitfires open their OHL season on Thursday night against the Sarnia Sting at the WFCU Centre beginning at 7:30 p.m.