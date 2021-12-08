Spits host Attack in mid-week clash

The Windsor Spitfires are back in action Wednesday night, when they welcome the Owen Sound Attack to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is looking to make it two straight wins, after taking down the Sarnia Sting 7-5 on the road last Friday.

The Spitfires enter tonight's game with a record of 9-8-2-2, good for 22 points and third place in the West Division.

Owen Sound sports a 10-9-1-2 record, and also sits in third place in the Midwest Division.

Tonight's AM800 pre-game show goes at 7:15 p.m. with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.