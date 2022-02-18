Spits host Firebirds in annual Mickey Renaud game

After nearly a week off, the Windsor Spitfires are back in action at the WFCU Centre Friday night when they host the Flint Firebirds in the annual Mickey Renaud game.

The club will honour its 'forever captain' who died from a rare heart defect 14 years ago today.

Windsor is looking to make it three straight wins after beating Saginaw and London last week.

The Spits enter Friday's game with a record of 23-13-2-2 good for 50 points and third place in the West Division. Flint leads the West with a record of 27-14-0-3.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show getting underway at 7:15 p.m.