Spits look to continue early season success against Spirit

The Windsor Spitfires look to continue their strong start to the season tonight on home ice.

Windsor will welcome the Saginaw Spirit to the WFCU Centre for a match-up between West Division rivals.

The Spitfires are currently undefeated in regulation, with a record of 4-0-2-0 on the season.

Since returning from NHL training camp with the New York Islanders, Tecumseh native Matthew Maggio has powered the Spits' offence with four goals and four assists in four games.

Windsor is coming off a 5-4 loss in overtime on Saturday against Owen Sound, while Saginaw is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss against the Erie Otters.

The Spitfires defeated the Spirit 5-4 in their first meeting of the season at the beginning of the month.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.