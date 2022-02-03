Spits look to sweep home and home set with Storm

After taking care of the Guelph Storm 3-2 last Friday night, the Windsor Spitfires will look to sweep the two-game set when the two teams take the ice at the WFCU Centre on Thursday night.

The Spitfire are looking to make it three straight victories tonight, and the club is 7-and-3 in their last 10 games played.

Windsor sports a record of 20-11-2-2 — good for fourth in the Western Conference, while Guelph sits fifth just three points behind the Spits.

The Spitfires weren't supposed to have such a long break between games, as they scheduled to play in Erie last Saturday, but that game was called off due to COVID-19.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 7:15 p.m.