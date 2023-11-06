Spits lose to the Soo on the road

Another tough loss for the Windsor Spitfires.

They were in Sault Ste. Marie for the second half of a back-to-back series with the Greyhounds on Sunday afternoon.

The Spits led 1-0 after the 1st period and it was tied up at 2 after 40-minutes of play, but Windsor couldn't pick up the win and ended up losing 5-2. Two of the goals were empty-netters.

Windsor fell to the Soo in a close game on Saturday 3-2.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday as the London Knights come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.