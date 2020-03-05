Spits Prepare for Attack

The Windsor Spitfires wrap up their four-game homestand Thursday night when they host the Owen Sound Attack at the WFCU Centre.

The Spits have won back to back games, doubling Guelph 6-3 last Saturday night, then crushing Kingston 10-2 Sunday afternoon.

Windsor is fifth in the OHL's Western Conference standings, six points back of Flint and four points up on the Storm.

Overage defenceman, Thomas Stevenson says even missing injured players Grayson Ladd, and Kyle McDonald, and suspended winger Pasquale Zito, they remain confident.

"Last year, especially Ladder was out for a while so I know we know how to deal with it. I know everyone's going to be fine and everyone else is healthy so as long as we get the hot streak here at the end of the year it's going to be a good thing."

Stevenson tells AM800 Sports they are confident in both netminders, Xavier Medina, and Kari Piiroinen.

"We're confident playing in front of both goalies, and we trust both of them and when your offence picks up too, it's a little bit of a cushion for you, so everyone's pulling their weight right now and it's a good thing."

Wednesday night games included, the Attack whipping the Firebirds 5-2 in Michigan.

The Spitfires also have weekend games, in Flint on Saturday night, and back home to host Kitchener on Sunday afternoon.