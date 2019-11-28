Spits Ranked Third in CHL

The Canadian Hockey League announced the week eleven edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season.

The weekly rankings of the CHL's Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

The Windsor Spitfires are unbeaten in their last 13 games and have moved all the way up to number three.

Windsor will take on the Knights Friday night in London, and AM800 has the broadcast starting at 7:05pm.



Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings - Week 11

Rank: Team: Last Week Ranked: Total Weeks Ranked:

1 Sherbrooke Phoenix (20-3-2-0) 1 11

2 Moncton Wildcats (19-5-0-0) 2 5

3 Windsor Spitfires (15-3-3-0) 6 4

4 Everett Silvertips (16-5-1-0) 3 5

5 Chicoutimi Sagueneens (18-5-2-0) 4 11

6 Prince Albert Raiders (16-5-3-1) 5 8

7 Ottawa 67's (17-6-0-0) 9 9

8 Oshawa Generals (16-6-0-1) 7 9

9 Portland Winterhawks (15-5-1-2) - 2

10 Guelph Storm (14-4-1-3) - 1



Honourable Mention:

Edmonton Oil Kings (15-5-4-2) 8 10

Peterborough Petes (16-6-1-1) 10 3

London Knights (14-5-1-1) - 4