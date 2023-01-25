Spits rise to #8 in latest CHL Top 10 rankings

Despite having their six game winning streak snapped over the weekend, the Windsor Spitfires have moved up one spot in the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings.

Windsor is sitting 8th on the Week 16 edition:

1. Winnipeg ICE (33-5-1-0)

2. Quebec Remparts (35-6-1-2)

3. Seattle Thunderbirds (32-7-1-1)

4. Halifax Mooseheads (31-7-4-1)

5. Ottawa 67's (31-9-1-1)

6. Portland Winterhawks (30-8-2-1)

7. Sherbrooke Phoenix (29-11-2-2)

8. Windsor Spitfires (28-10-3-1)

9. North Bay Battalion (30-11-1-1)

10. Kamloops Blazers (26-9-4-2)

The wild week that was for Windsor saw them score 19 goals over three games, but end up with a 2-1-0 record.

A 6-3 win over Erie last Thursday was followed by a crazy 8-7 victory over Barrie where Brett Harrison recorded five points.

However, despite a first OHL hat-trick from Liam Greentree, the Spits fell 9-5 to Oshawa on Sunday.

Windsor holds a 10-point lead over second place Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League's West Division, and sit third overall in the OHL.

Next up for the Spitfires is a heavyweight matchup on Thursday night, as they travel to North Bay to battle the Battalion who sit 9th in the latest rankings.