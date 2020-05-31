Spits Sign 2nd Rounder



The Windsor Spitfires announced that 2020 second round selection Nicholas De Angelis has signed an Ontario Hockey League standard player agreement with the Hockey Club and is set to suit up for the Red, White and Navy in the 2020-21 season.

With the 34th overall selection in the 2020 Ontario Hockey League Draft, the Windsor Spitfires claimed the rights to a strong and talented defenceman in the 2004 born draft class.

The Spitfires are pleased to announce that 34th overall selection Nicholas De Angelis has signed an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Agreement committing to the Spitfires.

The Mississauga Senators defenseman had a great 2019-20 season. De Angelis collected 16 points in thirty-two games while defending the net.

Player Statistics

S Team League GP G A TP PIM +/- POST GP G A TP PIM +/-

2018-19 Mississauga Senators U15 AAA GTHL U15 – – – – – |

2019-20 Mississauga Senators U16 AAA GTHL U16 32 7 9 16 52 | Playoffs 7 1 1 2 14

“Nick is quality young man to join our organization, Nick has the ability to make a difference in the Ontario Hockey League over the course of his career. ” Said General Manager Bill Bowler on the signing.

“It is really exciting and an honour to be signed with such a great organization. I am excited for what is to come.” Said De Angelis on his signing.

The Spits are expected to announce another player signing on Monday.



with files from the Windsor Spitfires

