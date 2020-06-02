Spits Sign Rookie Goalie

The Windsor Spitfires announced today that 2020 second round selection Kyle Downey has signed an Ontario Hockey League standard player agreement with the Hockey Club and is set to suit up for the Red, White and Navy in the 2020-21 season.

With the 39th overall selection in the 2020 Ontario Hockey League Draft, the Windsor Spitfires claimed the rights to the Spitfires’ number one goalie choice in the 2004 born draft class. Today, the Club is pleased to announce that 39th overall selection Kyle Downey has signed an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Agreement committing to the Spitfires.

The Toronto Nationals goalie had a great 2019-20 season defending his crease.

“Going into the draft addressing our goaltending was a high priority. By drafting Kyle in the 2nd round we feel we are stabilizing our future. Kyle will be given every opportunity to make the team as we are excited to have him join our club.” Said General Manager Bill Bowler.



