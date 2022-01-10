Spits sweep weekend series against Greyhounds

The Windsor Spitfires weekend road trip through Sault Ste. Marie ended with a 10-4 victory over the Greyhounds Sunday afternoon, capping a four point weekend.

In the first period, the teams each scored three goals to head to the 1st intermission tied 3-3. Will Cuylle and Wyatt Johnston both had a goal and an assist in the opening frame.

The middle frame is where things started to turn in the Spitfires direction, as they scored 3 unanswered goals from Michael Renwick, Ethan Miedema and Ryan Abraham to take a commanding 6-3 lead heading into the third period.

Windsor scored another 3 unanswered goals early in the final frame, before a pair of goals from either side in the final two minutes for the 10-4 final.

Cuylle, Johnston and Matthew Maggio each had four points on the night.

Windsor is now just two points back of Sault Ste. Marie for first place in the West Division, with three games in hand.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday when the Guelph Storm come to town.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show begins at 7:15 p.m.