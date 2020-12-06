Spits Teddy Bear Toss Planned for December 11-12

The Windsor Spitfires annual teddy bear toss game has been impacted due to COVID-19.

With the OHL's regular season not expected to start until at least, February 4th, the annual game to collect teddy bears will have a different look this year.

The hockey club stated they are determined to have it and announced it will be the weekend of Friday Dec 11th, from 3pm-7pm and Saturday Dec 12th, from 9am-1pm

There will be a drop off location at the WFCU Centre in front of the Crease retail store, near the entrance to the community rinks.

The annual game is normally in late November or early December and all the bears collected to to charitable organizations in the community.