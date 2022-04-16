Spits winning streak snapped in OT against Otters

The Windsor Spitfires 13 game win streak is over following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Erie Otters on Friday night.

Windsor got on the board first just under 8 minutes into the 1st period thanks to Jacob Maillet's 10th goal of the season, but just 40 seconds later the Otters answered tying the game up 1-1.

In the middle frame, the Spitfires would again grab the lead when Daniel D’Amico scored his 32nd on the year.

Again the Otters would answer, this time just 5 minutes later so the game was deadlocked 2-2 heading to the 3rd.

Neither team could get the go ahead goal in the 3rd period, but before heading to overtime Mathias Onuska got hurt and had to leave the game and Xavier Medina came in for sudden death.

In overtime, the Otters drew a penalty shot where Brett Bressette made no mistake to take the game by a 3-2 final.

The Spitfires wrap up the regular season in Guelph tonight, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.