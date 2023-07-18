Sports apparel giant Nike permanently ends partnership with Hockey Canada

Sports apparel giant Nike has permanently ended its sponsor partnership with Hockey Canada.

Nike was one of several major partners that paused its sponsorship deal with Canada's governing hockey body in 2022 amid heavy criticism of Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations and settlement payouts.

Nike's decision comes almost two weeks after equipment brand Bauer reinstated its partnership with Hockey Canada following the hiring of former Curling Canada chief executive officer Katherine Henderson as Hockey Canada president and CEO.

Hockey Canada said in a statement that it is appreciative of the relationship it had with Nike over the past two decades and respects the apparel company's decision to discontinue the partnership.

In addition to Henderson's appointment, Hockey Canada has made several changes at the top as it tries to restore its image.

Its board of directors resigned last October along with interim chair Andrea Skinner. President and CEO Scott Smith also left the organization.

A new board of directors was named and Fraser, a retired judge, came on board as chair, and the federation has implemented many of the governance changes outlined in a damning independent report.

