Sports betting kiosks coming to Caesars

There will soon be a new way to bet at Caesars Windsor.

Starting in November, the casino will be offering sports betting kiosks where people can participate in single event betting.

There's still details to be sorted out, but Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says it's great news for everyone involved.

"We're going to have more cooks hopefully, we're going to have more servers, we're going to have the pick takers but these kiosks are coming in. And that's the initial phase, I've been talking with Kevin Laforet, and by the time they get the construction done hopefully by January we'll actually have the sportsbook up and running to really enjoy that atmosphere," he said.

Cassidy says earlier this week Caesars was notified from the province about some potential issues regarding land based casinos and whether they are good to go relative to the regulations, but Laforet informed him they're moving ahead.

"The regulators need to figure that out because this is about jobs with us," Cassidy continued.

"I'm glad to see Caesars is moving forward with this process and putting the sportsbook in, because it's another entertainment value which is directly tied with jobs."

Some members at the casino remain off, so Cassidy says their committee continues to push Caesars to get more people back to work, as they have been for a while.

"They continue week after week to try to get people back to work. We want to get the buffet open, and other things. It's a continuous battle that we're going through and we want to make sure that we can get everybody back, that's our goal."

Cassidy says just based off of the social media posts by Caesars he's already heard excitement from members and others in the community about what is coming.

Caesars tells AM800 that they will be providing further details regarding the kiosks ahead of them going live.