Sports betting kiosks now open at Caesars Windsor

Sports betting kiosks opened this week at Caesars Windsor.

The casino says 10 kiosksare now up and running, and they're located outside the Poker Room and on the main floor near the Skybridge entrance.

Photo courtesy: Caesars Windsor

In a release, Caesars Windsor President Kevin Laforet said "we're thrilled to offer sports bettors a chance to get in on the action with all their favourite sports and enjoy the thrill of single event betting as part of our resort experience at Caesars."

Laforet goes on to say, "these sports betting kiosks are Phase 1 of what we will be offering at Caesars Windsor, with a full-service Caesars Sportsbook opening soon with dining, bar service, and sports betting all in one exciting location."

Construction on the sportsbook is underway and the casino plans to open it early next year.

It's described as Ontario’s first full-service retail sportsbook and will be located in front of Legends Sports Bar.

It will include 22 65” HD LED TVs with state-of-the-art sound, dedicated seating, three betting windows and seven betting kiosks.

Last month, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy said the launch of the kiosks is great news for everyone involved.