Sportsnet Apologizing for Using Altered Welcome Sign in DJ Smith Video

Sportsnet is apologizing following a snafu in a video produced celebrating the successes of Windsor native DJ Smith.

The video highlights both Smith's hockey playing and coaching career, but in the opening an image of a Welcome to Windsor sign is used with the slogan "The Hum Capital of Canada" when it should read "The Automotive Capital of Canada."

In a statement provided to AM800, Sportsnet says:

"We apologize to the City of Windsor for this error and have replaced the image to ensure it doesn't happen again."

While it's not clear where the image of the sign came from, the statement goes on to say the issue has been passed on to the station's production team and a different image will be used in any future coverage.

The video can be seen below: