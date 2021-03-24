Spots in Kingsville Tagged with Graffiti

Provincial police in Kingsville are on the hunt for a suspect after a number of areas were tagged with graffiti.

Police say since the beginning of March, different spots in the town including municipal property have been hit with graffiti.

According to police a suspect was seen on March 3 around 5:40pm.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately between the ages of 16 and 22 with a medium build and was wearing a toque, grey hoodie, dark pants and was carrying a black back pack.

Police are reminding the public that graffiti is not art - it is mischief and is a criminal code offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police