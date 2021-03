Spring has arrived in Windsor and the annual clean up on E.C. Row Expressway is getting underway.

The city says crews will start clearing the medians and shoulders of the expressway at the Central Avenue overpass Sunday at 7 a.m. before heading west.

According to the release, crews will be out from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until at least Tuesday.

The city is asking motorists to drive with caution where workers are present.