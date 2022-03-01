Spring in Windsor-Essex expected to be warmer than usual

While there may still be some ice and snow piles around, temperatures across Windsor-Essex are warming — but what can we expect as spring approaches?

Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham says there will be some ups and downs with below seasonal temperatures in March and April, but for the most part we'll be on the warm side of normal come spring which officially begins March 20.

He says Sunday's high is forecast to hit 16 Celsius or 61 Fahrenheit.

"As long as we keep our expectations in check and know there are going to be setbacks we have a lot to look forward to. Obviously temperatures are getting warmer. We're going to get a taste of that in the days ahead."

Gillham says, while it appears it'll be warmer, spring weather is hard to predict.

"What we're going to see is an abundance of arctic air building across central Canada. Meanwhile, the eastern United States will be warmer than normal. So that puts Southern Ontario is sort of that precarious battlezone in between where we can get some brief warm shots, but also vulnerable to the arctic air that's nearby."

He says the region's location is going to be a big help.

"We have warmer than normal temperatures forecast right up to the Canadian-U.S. border. So Windsor has really got probably one of the best shots in all Canada to tip to the warm side of normal."

Gillham adds, another positive is the overall threat for spring flooding appears to be lower this year as mild weather in February has reduced the snowpack in many areas.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides