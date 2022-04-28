Spring is here—What can you do to prepare for allergy season?

Spring has sprung, and with it, pollen and other allergens are beginning to show up for their yearly cycle.

With stress levels at a high point for nearly half of Canadians, and research suggesting stress can make allergy symptoms worse, many locals could be in for a rough allergy season.

Luckily, the owner of a LaSalle pharmacy is coming forward with some tips for folks who suffer from seasonal allergies.

Rob Modestino is the owner of Rob’s Whole Health Pharmacy. He says one mistake people make is waiting to start taking allergy medicine.

“People who have seasonal allergies should start taking their antihistamines 1 to 2 weeks before the allergy season." he began. "Just to pre-treat it almost, you want to get that antihistamine into your system so that it builds up to a certain level”

He says another common mistake is switching up the brand of allergy medicine you use.

“The other thing is to stick with and antihistamine that you know has worked in the past. We find that antihistamines are kind of hit or miss, so when we’re recommending antihistamines to people, we usually recommend they try one out and see how that goes."

For those who have it really bad, talking to their doctor about new prescription allergy pills is always an option.

“Now we’ve even got prescription ones. With those prescription ones we’re finding there are a couple of new ones out there that people have had great success with. So, that’s an option now as well, and many of the allergists in town are prescribing those for people with severe allergies," he said.

Modestino says non-medicinal solutions include keeping windows closed, and wearing a mask.

He adds, regardless of how you fight your allergies, it’s important to be on top of what’s inside the medicine you take. You should talk to your pharmacist or doctor if you have any concerns.

