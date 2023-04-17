Spring yard waste collection schedule begins today in Windsor

The City of Windsor's annual spring yard waste collection schedule officially begins today..

Residents are being asked to check the bi-weekly schedule mailed to their home or look at it on the Waste Collection page of the City website to make sure they know which day collection takes place in their area.

This year, residents are asked to pay particular attention to the rules surrounding branch bundling.

Due to the ice storm on Feb. 22 that resulted in hundreds of damaged trees and tree limbs, a number of special collections took place to help residents dispose of as much as possible, but some small pockets of branches may remain.

Anne-Marie Albidone, Manager of Environmental Services, says if people still have some branches that need to be collected, the best thing to do is bundle them.

"Tie them up with some string or some rope in lengths that are no more than four feet. The reason we say that is not because we're trying to be difficult, it's because that's the width of the garbage truck, if they're longer than four feet it makes it hard to get it in the garbage truck," she says.

The city asks that bundles not exceed 50 pounds, do not use wire to tie bundles and thorny branches should be placed in boxes, pails or yard waste bags.

Albidone says all yard waste needs to be prepared properly so they can collect it, either in a paper bag, garbage pail or cardboard box, just not in a plastic bag.

If you don't know all the collection rules, Albidone recommends checking the collection calendar or visiting the city's website.

Yard Waste Reminders:

- Residents are reminded to place yard waste in acceptable containers such as paper yard waste bags, garbage cans, cardboard boxes or roll-out carts.

- Yard waste that is improperly prepared (e.g. placed in plastic bags) will not be picked up.

- Please make sure yard waste is at the curb prior to 6 a.m. on your scheduled yard waste collection day.

Collection calendars have been mailed out, but if you do not have a calendar yet, please contact 311 to request one.