St. Clair College Adds American Transfer

St. Clair's Women's Basketball team continues to build with the addition of 5'5" guard Bre'Aira Burton from Saginaw Michigan.

Burton competed at the prep level for nearby Bridgeport High School. She then spent the last two years at Jackson College (Jackson, MI) averaging 7.0 points per game in her final season while helping her squad to the NJCAA Great Lakes West District Quarterfinals.

Saints Head Coach Andy Kiss said, "Bre'Aira will add guard depth to our stellar 2020 recruiting class. She has a well-balanced game and can knock it down from distance as well as the ability to take defenders off the bounce. She is also a very capable on ball defender.

"Her team first attitude is off the charts and we are excited to bring her on board. We expect her to compete for a spot in the regular rotation of our lineup."

Burton will be studying the Community and Justice Services program academically at St. Clair.