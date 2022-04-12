St. Clair College applauding expanded degree options for Ontario colleges

Officials at St. Clair College in Windsor are applauding a move by the Ontario government to expand college degree options.

Public colleges can now start developing three and four-year degree programs that will prepare graduates for jobs in identified fields like the auto sector.

The province says three-year applied degree programs will allow for college programs that would train skilled workers in technology jobs, as well as workers to build electric and infrastructure like roads and transit.

Wassem Habash, Vice President Academics at St. Clair College, says a lot of people around the world do not know what an advanced diploma is, even though it's three years of education.

"It's more used for high school graduates than it is for college and post-secondary graduates," he says. "So we think that nomenclature change will help student in obtaining jobs and being qualified to work around the world with a degree rather than an advanced diploma."

Habash says not only is there a benefit to the students, but also the employers.

"In some cases where it's a two year diploma, you're going to get an additional year in a focused, applied degree environment for the student to gain the proper skill set that's required for employers," he says.

Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop says the plan aligns with the government's priority of investing in critical infrastructure and making the province a North American leader in the auto sector.

Habash says a degree program will also merit additional salary for graduates compared to a diploma.

"Also in terms of management skills, there will be some leadership course and advanced leadership courses provided to students for that they can hopefully get into the management ranks much faster than they have in the past," he says.

Habash expects the college will begin adding new programs as a result of this change, particularly in the emerging technology sector.

The province says it anticipates the new programs will start accepting students in the fall of 2023.